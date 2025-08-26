Dak Prescott teases 'exciting' Cowboys offense after vanilla preseason showing
The Dallas Cowboys' approach to the NFL preseason was clear. Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff wanted to evaluate their players without showing too many cards to the rest of the league.
The first-year Cowboys head coach has shown some tricks up his sleeve throughout training camp with a lot of pre-snap motion, some new formations, and players lining up all over the field, but the preseason took a much simpler approach.
Following Monday's practice session, as the team gears up for the regular season, star quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media and shared his excitement for the offense.
Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans most optimistic Micah Parsons news to date
Prescott was asked what everyone can expect to see from the team after a lackluster preseason showing and his answer was clear.
"An exciting offense," Prescott told reporters, via DallasCowboys.com. "We've kept it vanilla for a reason, so we're excited about getting out there and putting it all on display next Thursday."
Dallas opens the season with a difficult test, facing the division rival, reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in the NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, September 4, in primetime.
Trevon Diggs returns to Cowboys practice as Week 1 of season looms
Prescott is eager to get back onto the field after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury last November. But while he is excited, he knows that he will need to keep his emotions in check when the bright lights come on.
"When I say a lot of work goes into this — a lot does, and whether that be the mental or the emotional part, I do a lot of practice on that," Prescott added. "So, for me, it'll be going out there and the practice I've done on [my] breathing, and on my emotional conditioning and just making sure that is in tune. That hat starts well before the game, that I'll be in the right headspace that I need to be [in] to know I'll go out there and take it play-by-play.
"It's the game that I love, and that I've been playing for a long time."
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4 is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
