Dak Prescott hyped for CeeDee Lamb's expected return to Cowboys' offense in Week 7
Not that every week isn't important, but the Dallas Cowboys have a massive matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.
With a win, the Cowboys could start gaining confidence toward their goal of becoming the king of the NFC East once again.
Both teams are coming off brutal losses in Week 6, losing by a last-second field goal in each game.
While the bragging rights over a divisional rival are important, getting a win has become vital for both franchises this week. In order to secure that win, the Cowboys would like to be as healthy as they possibly can be for the game.
On Thursday, the team released its second injury report of the week, and that report revealed a lot of positives for the team.
One of the biggest positives was that CeeDee Lamb was a limited participant in practice for the second straight
Quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media following Thursday's practice about the potential of Lamb returning this weekend after missing the last three games.
"A lot of excitement, I've seen just the last two days of practice, he looks good. He's ready to go. I mean, obviously, I saw him last week and during the rehab, and probably could have went, but he's ready to go. Looks great. It's gonna be fun," said Prescott.
Top offense still rising
Even without Lamb for the last three games, the Cowboys' offense has continued to be the best in the league.
However, it's obvious that having him back in the lineup would be massive for this team in such a pivotal game with the Commanders.
In his two games played this season, Lamb has over 222 receiving yards, but has yet to grab his first touchdown reception. One has to believe that the All-Pro receiver his chomping at the bit to get back on the field.
