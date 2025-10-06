Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott MVP campaign, Javonte Williams' breakthrough
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Sunday was a successful day with the Cowboys' most impressive outing of the season, as the team scored a convincing win over the New York Jets.
George Pickens balled out again, along with Javonte Williams, proving that the team's offseason additions have been a success.
October presents a favorable stretch for the Cowboys, so it's going to be interesting to see if the team can keep the momentum rolling.
While we wait to see what this week brings to Big D, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.
Dak Prescott MVP campaign
Dak Prescott is playing at an elite level and making an early case to be one of the front-runners for NFL MVP, and he's hearing the chatter from the fans.
“I mean, my ears work, so I heard it, but I didn’t hear it. It’s Week 5, so I don’t care. I don’t care if it was Week 17,” Prescott said. “I’ve told y’all what I want to win — the team goals. …. To me, I didn’t play near as well as a game that I wanted to…. So yeah, those were just happy fans.”
Javonte Williams breakthrough
Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is playing with a newfound confidence, and his secret to success in the Cowboys offense has been a new understanding of the team's offense and scheme.
“I feel like I’m understanding the plays and things a lot better. I’m not just out there running. I actually understand what’s going on," Williams said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
