Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott squashes George Pickens narrative, Schotty O praise
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's Friday the 13th, so let's hope we can all avoid some bad luck and/or bad news throughout the day as the team begins its mini vacation.
The Cowboys are off until the team flys out to Oxnard, California, for the start of training beginning in late July. That's when we know things are really ramping up.
We are already less than two months away from the start of the NFL preseason, so it's going to be exciting to see some real football being played.
Until then, we'll get to look through the roster back and forth, focus on some position battles at camp, potentially bringing in more exciting camp bodies who could surprise everyone, and all sorts of fun.
While we wait to see what unfolds, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Dak Prescott squashes George Pickens narrative
"It's a guy that loves football, loves his teammates, and he's been excited every day that he's been there. He's been early, too, so no concerns on the personal matters of G.P. or anything about it," Prescott said.
"I'm just super excited that he's on our team. He's one of us, and he's our brother, and he's all about continuing to grow and making sure he's putting the best out there; and that's his approach." -- DallasCowboys.com
Star WRs praise Brian Schottenheimer offense
The Cowboys star wide receivers George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin can't stop sharing their excitement for Brian Schottenheimer's offense, and Blogging the Boys takes a look at why it could be a fun show to watch in 2025.
Cowboys Quick Hits
