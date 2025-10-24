Cowboys land 3 defensive building blocks in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world when they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers ahead of Week 1.
They're still trying to get their defense on track this season after moving on from their top superstar, but they hope they can rebuild this unit with the draft capital gained in the trade.
MORE: Stephen Jones drops major hint on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans
That's the goal in this 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft, which kicks off with the Cowboys selecting three defensive players they could use as building blocks.
Round 1, Pick 14: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon
Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei is a fast riser on NFL draft boards, and his climb might not be done. Blessed with a mix of speed and power, the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder fits the mold of a power defensive end, which Dallas could use across from Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Uiagalelei emerged as a star in 2024 with 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Through seven games this season, he has five sacks and has batted down three passes.
Round 1, Pick 31 (via Green Bay Packers): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
During the 2024 season, the Cowboys saw what an impact linebacker could do for their defense. DeMarvion Overshown had the ability to take over games, and they're thrilled about his potential return this year following a devastating knee injury.
That said, they would be smart to add more depth at the position, which is what they do with this pick, which originally belonged to the Packers. Ohio State's Sonny Styles is a converted safety who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He would give the Cowboys another player capable of making game-changing plays while also filling in should Overshown miss more time in the future.
Round 2, Pick 47: Jalen Kilgore, S, South Carolina
The safeties have been an issue for the Cowboys this season, as has most of the secondary. It's time they look to get younger at this position, and rather than continue to look for late-round picks and free agent steals, they should consider using an early pick on a true playmaker.
MORE: Kay Adams reveals how Dallas Cowboys can make run to NFL postseason
That's what happens in this mock, as they select Jalon Kilgore out of South Carolina with their second-round pick. Kilgore stands 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds and can play all over the secondary. He's excellent in the slot, but can also play deep safety, making him an ideal candidate to help shore up their pass defense.
Round 4, Pick 115: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
Dallas doesn't have a pick in Round 3 due to the George Pickens trade, so they're back on the clock in the fourth. Here, they select Nicholas Singleton, one of the two studs out of Penn State.
Singleton is a bruiser at 226 pounds, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently made it clear that he likes "big backs." The Cowboys would surely love to keep Javonte Williams after his performance this season, but Singleton would be a great RB2, and he's proven he can share the backfield.
