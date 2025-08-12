Cowboys backfield tabbed ‘fantasy football nightmare’ in 2025
Following a frustrating season on the ground, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled their backfield in 2025.
Free agent addition Javonte Williams is expected to be the starter, especially since Miles Sanders has been out due to injury. They also expect rookie Jaydon Blue to be in the mix, but fellow rookie Phil Mafah has been impressive and could be in the mix.
Throw in Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke and it seems as though the Cowboys have multiple options, but few sure things.
MORE: Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
For that reason, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski says the Cowboys’ backfield is a “fantasy football nightmare” this season.
”The issue here is too many cooks in the kitchen, with the potential to cancel out one another from a fantasy football perspective. The Cowboys should ride the hot hand each week, which will create far too much uncertainty when considering lineup projections," he writes.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is adamant about running the ball, but as Sobleski says, they’re likely to ride the hot hand every week.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys starting RB competition has favorite emerging?
That makes it tough for any fantasy owners to feel confident in taking most of their backs.
Arguably the best option would be Blue. Despite being a rookie, his skill set is unique enough that he will be part of the plan every week. He’s also a weapon as a receiver, which gives him the most upside.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc