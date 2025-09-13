Cowboys Country

Cowboys bolster secondary with 2 game-day elevations for Week 2 vs Giants

With DaRon Bland injured, the Dallas Cowboys added a couple of defensive backs ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Giants.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Zion Childress breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Malik Cunningham. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

DaRon Bland will be out for multiple games, which is a tough blow for the Dallas Cowboys secondary. In Week 1, their cornerbacks were tremendous, keeping A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith from doing much damage.

This weekend, they're set to face another stud in Malik Nabers, and doing so without Bland is less than ideal.

MORE: Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney

The good news is that they were able to call up some reinforcements as the Cowboys announced Zion Childress and Robert Rochell have been elevated to the game-day roster for Week 2.

Rochell is an intriguing player at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. He's appeared in 48 career games with five starts. All those starts happened to come in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl that season. For his career, he has 25 tackles, four pass defenses, and one interception.

MORE: Cowboys' Matt Eberflus shares key to thwarting Russell Wilson, Giants offense

As for Childress, he was one of the team's top undrafted free agents. The Kentucky product threw his name in the hat for the nickel back position during a strong training camp. He could potentially return to that role, which was occupied by Bland in the season opener.

In addition to elevating these two, the Cowboys re-signed Ryan Flournoy to the active roster.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Robert Rochell defends.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Robert Rochell defends. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions

Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign

Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants

Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade

Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News