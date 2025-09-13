Cowboys bolster secondary with 2 game-day elevations for Week 2 vs Giants
DaRon Bland will be out for multiple games, which is a tough blow for the Dallas Cowboys secondary. In Week 1, their cornerbacks were tremendous, keeping A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith from doing much damage.
This weekend, they're set to face another stud in Malik Nabers, and doing so without Bland is less than ideal.
MORE: Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
The good news is that they were able to call up some reinforcements as the Cowboys announced Zion Childress and Robert Rochell have been elevated to the game-day roster for Week 2.
Rochell is an intriguing player at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. He's appeared in 48 career games with five starts. All those starts happened to come in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl that season. For his career, he has 25 tackles, four pass defenses, and one interception.
MORE: Cowboys' Matt Eberflus shares key to thwarting Russell Wilson, Giants offense
As for Childress, he was one of the team's top undrafted free agents. The Kentucky product threw his name in the hat for the nickel back position during a strong training camp. He could potentially return to that role, which was occupied by Bland in the season opener.
In addition to elevating these two, the Cowboys re-signed Ryan Flournoy to the active roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc