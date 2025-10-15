Cowboy Roundup: Answer to defensive coordinator woes, George Pickens' future?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the middle of the week, and the team will be returning to the practice field at The Star later this afternoon as the NFL season rolls on.
It will be our first look at the team since Sunday afternoon's disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers, and the team is expected to be welcoming back some reinforcements for the upcoming weekend.
For the Week 7 showdown in the NFC East against the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys are hopeful that All-Pros CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin, along with 2025 first-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Booker, will be returning to action.
Getting back to full strength will be great for team morale, at a time when the team desperately needs any boost it can get.
We'll also have to see if there are any changes to the defensive lineup with the hope of providing a spark to one of the worst units in the league.
While we wait to see what Wednesday's practice and the remainder of the week will bring, let's take a spin around the web to see what news and headlines we may have missed that are making waves online and across social media.
Answer to defensive coordinator woes could be on staff
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how an answer to the defensive debacle could be on the coaching staff, with rising Secondary/Nickels coach Darian Thompson an intriguing option to promote to defensive coordinator if Matt Eberflus is fired.
"Thompson learned controlled aggression. Spagnuolo’s reputation as a blitz-happy defensive coordinator in Kansas City is legendary, creating chaos for quarterbacks through disguised pressure and flexible fronts. His philosophy of organized confusion has long been a nightmare for opposing offenses."
George Pickens' future in Dallas?
George Pickens has been one of the bright spots for the Cowboys through the first six weeks of the season, playing at an elite level and emerging as one of the league's top receivers in every major stat category.
But Pickens is in a contract year, so what does the future hold for the flashy pass-catcher in Dallas? Jerry Jones shared his thoughts when speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon.
