Cowboys coaches 'dunk contest' kicks off Week 2 of training camp
Another day of training camp practice in Oxnard, California, another day of pre-practice entertainment from the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.
Since camp opened this year, Brian Schottenheimer's staff has made it a daily moment during warm-ups to entertain the crowd and get the energy up for the players.
Over the weekend, we saw the coaches "surfing" around the footwork drills by balancing on a backboard while other coaches ran around the drill.
MORE: Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku hits Omega Psi Phi stroll to get hyped for practice
On Monday , as Week 2 kicks off, we were treated to a "dunk contest" from the crew.
The first between-the-legs dunk was pretty solid, but things went awry when Jake Ferguson and his $30 million guaranteed contract came flying in for a fierce rejection.
You don't get put on a poster after inking a four-year contract extension with $52 million in new money.
WATCH: Cowboys' Lunda Wells trolls Jake Ferguson for lazy drill after new deal
It's great to see the players engaged with the coaches during the pre-practice routines and it only adds to the energy of every practice session.
While it's fun to see during training camp, let's hope it continues throughout the preseason and regular season and can result in more than seven wins in the fall.
