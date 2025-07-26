Cowboys coaching staff gets creative with unique pre-practice hype
New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear when he was hired that he wanted to build the right culture and bring some high energy.
While judging an organization's culture will take more than a few practices, it's already evident that the energy is at an all-time high with the Cowboys.
Schottenheimer was praised for his approach during minicamp, and it's carried over to training camp. Earlier in the week, there was a video that went viral of the team celebrating during pre-practice warm-ups, which included Dak Prescott going "full rodeo Cowboy."
Now, there's a new video making the rounds that shows the coaching staff showing off a whole new level of pre-practice motivation. Secondary coach Darian Thompson was being carried on a stretcher, which he used as a surfboard.
Thompson, who spent four years playing safety for Dallas, has been an assistant coach with the team since 2023. He was originally hired as an assistant linebackers and quality control coach.
He's just one of many coaches who have been spotted thoroughly enjoying their time in Oxnard.
The team has been getting practice kicked off with high-energy footwork drills, which have often ended with coaches such as assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood firing the players up.
Carrying this energy into the season will be key, especially after such a draining campaign in 2024.
