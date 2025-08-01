Dallas Cowboys coordinators wildly disrespected in NFL rankings
As the hit Lil Wayne record "Right Above It" begins, "haters in the building." And no team in the NFL is hated on or criticized more than the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, there are plenty of good reasons for the criticism, like Jerry Jones' contract negotiation incompetence or a painful Super Bowl drought that is nearly three decades long, but it gets to a point where people hate just to hate.
That's what comes with being America's Team, though.
Without the Cowboys to talk about, morning sports talk and debate shows may just go out of business, so you have to throw out some controversial takes about the 'Boys to generate attention, and it works.
ESPN's latest list of ranking every team by their coordinators is the latest to get us to fall into the trap, with its disrespect for offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
The article ranks Dallas at No. 29 out of the 32 NFL teams. Yes, the Cowboys in the bottom eighth of the league.
It starts by putting out some numbers for the analytics nerds talking about Schottenheimer's middle-of-the-road success in advanced metrics. What the article fails to mention, however, is that Mike McCarthy was calling plays the past two seasons, which is why the offense in Dallas was so stagnant. Schottenheimer is a breath of fresh air and brings life.
Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, meanwhile, brings some creative running schemes that the Cowboys desperately need. His success in the running game addresses one of Dallas's biggest weaknesses, which is why his hiring was highly regarded and praised by the pundits.
If there's one positive thing from the rankings, it's that Adams did get some flowers.
"I struggle to get too excited about Eberflus as defensive coordinator, as Eberflus' defenses tend to look strong against bad opponents but struggle against elite quarterbacks. Simple scheme -- easy to find space," ESPN's Ben Solak wrote.
"Adams at offensive coordinator, however, is exciting for the football hipsters. Previously the Cardinals' running game coordinator, Adams has a deep bag of quirky rushing schemes. An injection of creativity on the ground could be big for Schottenheimer's offense."
While Solak may not "get too excited" about Eberflus, the players have been ecstatic. He's a linebacker guru with an aggressive scheme, which is exactly what Dallas has the roster talent for.
Plus, you give him a guy like DeMarvion Overshown when he is healthy, and the possibilities are limitless.
Only time will tell how everything works out, but everyone in the Cowboys building has faith in Schottenheimer, and has faith in the staff he put together. And as long as the players buy in, that's all that really matter.
