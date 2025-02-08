Cowboy Roundup: Culture problem in Dallas, Trade for DK Metcalf?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and Super Bowl LIX is now just one day away. It may be painful to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and division-rival Philadelphia Eagles face off, but that just means the official end to a disappointing season is here.
Then, it's time to ring in free agency and the draft season where Dallas can begin reshaping its roster to reflect what the new coaching staff plans to do moving into the 2025 NFL campaign.
Judging by the hires, the Cowboys will have a renewed dedication to the run, which will give the fan base something it hasn't been used to for the past few years.
While we wait for Super Bowl Sunday, let's check out some of the headlines that are making waves around the web and in New Orleans.
Cowboys Culture Problem
It is becoming clearer and clearer that there is a culture problem in Dallas and has been for some time. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the latest comments that have raised alarm bells.
Trade for DK Metcalf?
Should the Cowboys reunite star wide receiver DK Metcalf with Brian Schottenheimer? Blogging the Boys makes the case for Dallas to consider the option via trade this offseason.
