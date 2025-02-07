Dallas Cowboys named 'ideal' spot for former Defensive Player of the Year
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with a whopping 25 players set to hit free agency. Among the players set to hit the open market are defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Carl Lawson.
As Cowboys fans saw during the 2024 campaign when Micah Parsons and Lawrence were out due to injury, the team lacks depth on the edge.
Defensive end Sam Williams, who was set to play a key role in the rotation last season before suffering a torn ACL early in training camp, is set to return in 2025, but Dallas would still benefit from adding more talent.
MORE: Micah Parsons willing to make sacrifice for Cowboys to land Myles Garrett
Luckily for the Cowboys, there is a former Defensive Player of the Year who will be available and has been named an "ideal" fit for Dallas by PFF's Jonathan Macri.
Four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers, will be an unrestricted free agent after contemplating retirement following the regular season.
Dallas would benefit from his services and Macri likes the pairing.
MORE: Micah Parsons finds comfort in Cowboys 'resetting' this offseason
"After failing to make a splash in free agency last offseason, Jerry Jones and company hopefully learned their lesson and will truly go all-in this offseason by signing Wagner (mentioned earlier) and arguably the top edge defender in this year’s free agency class as well," Macri wrote.
"Mack is coming off his second-straight season as a top-six-graded edge defender on the year, proving that he can continue as a high-end contributor entering his age-34 season."
Pairing Mack, who is likely bound for the Hall of Fame, with another Hall of Fame talent in Micah Parsons could be exactly what the Matt Eberflus defense needs.
