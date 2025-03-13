Cowboys draft DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in latest CBS mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys had a big day of gains and losses yesterday, signing and trading for multiple potential starters, while former Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence and Rico Dowdle found new deals in the NFC.
After the first three days of free agency, the Cowboys' draft-day game plan is starting to take shape. The team will likely target starters at defensive line, wide receiver, and running back, while also seeking depth or potential upgrades at other positions.
USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwarts put together a mock draft, projecting the Cowboys to address a need by replacing DeMarcus Lawrence at edge rusher.
Schwarts has the Cowboys selecting Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart with the No. 12 overall pick.
"Stewart might not be the Day 1 difference-maker Dallas will be under pressure to identify after getting meager returns from its last couple draft classes, but the 6-foot-5, 267-pounder would be an alluring option as pass-rushing partner for Micah Parsons and successor to DeMarcus Lawrence," said Schwarts.
Stewart is currently viewed as a project, but certainly not to the extent of the Cowboys' last two first-round draft picks, Tyler Guyton and Mazi Smith, who have both struggled to this point in their careers.
It is accurate to say that Stewart will be a project, but his humongous size and elite athleticism—highlighted by his 4.59 40-yard dash at the combine—certainly make him an intriguing prospect.
The former five-star recruit demonstrated the ability to line up anywhere on the defensive line, though his main issue has been finishing plays that would have bonafied his stats heading into the NFL.
