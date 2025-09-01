Cowboys injured star trending toward playing against Eagles in Week 1
As is often the case for every NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with injuries throughout their lineup.
One of the more concerning absences has been starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who has been dealing with a knee fracture suffered during training camp.
While Guyton had ups and downs throughout his rookie campaign, his presence gives them far more confidence than they have in his backup, Nate Thomas, who has yet to make an appearance in a regular season game.
MORE: Key Cowboys defender misses practice Monday following back injury
The good news for Dallas is that Guyton could wind up being on the field in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. When asked about his availability, Guyton told Patrik Walker that he was "trending toward potentially playing" in the regular season opener.
The Cowboys will face the defending NFL champions, the same team that defeated them twice during the 2024 campaign. Having their offensive line at full strength would give them a boost as they look to start off their season on a high note.
MORE: Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM
Dallas also received good news on Trevon Diggs, their star cornerback who is recovering from offseason knee surgery. Diggs stated that he's "75-80 percent" confident that he can play in Week 1 as well.
