Cowboys 'emergency guru' helping team out in ways fans can't see with versatility
The Dallas Cowboys are building momentum as we close out the second month of the 2025-26 NFL season, and they are doing so by elevating their performance in all three phases of the game.
The Cowboys' offense is as good as it gets and is the most prolific in the league, while the defense leaves a lot to be desired. There were some glimmers of hope for the defense in the team's dominant Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders, thanks to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus making some much-needed changes to the scheme.
Then, there is the Cowboys' special teams unit, which is... well, special. No one can boot the ball like All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, and punter Bryan Anger is among the best in the game. You also have long-snapper Trent Sieg, who is as consistent as it gets.
But special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen also pointed to another standout on special teams: fullback Hunter Luepke. Luepke has previously been described as a "Swiss Army knife" for the team thanks to his ability to take reps at fullback, running back, and tight end.
Now, he's earned the label for "emergency guru specialist" from Sorensen.
"Hunter is really good at a lot of the specialist stuff. Luepke's like an emergency guru specialist," Sorensen said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"I'm not kidding. Hold, snap, punt, kick. He's a lefty."
Let's hope Luepke is never called on to kick in a crucial situation, but it's great to see the coaching staff has a player like Luepke who they can rely on in many ways. It's also a great way for Luepke to keep his roster spot, which is why he has become a mainstay in Dallas.
Hunter Luepke's do-it-all approach
Luepke has found a way to make himself an invaluable part of the Cowboys' roster. His versatility is exactly what any coach would love to have. It may be a cliche, but Hunter Luepke is the definition of a "true football guy."
Last season, while splitting limited snaps between running back, fullback, and the tight end position, Luepke recorded 38 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, while hauling in 12 catches for 111 yards.
Thanks to his ability to fill multiple roles, Luepke was rewarded with a two-year extension worth up to $7.5 million ahead of the season opener. The 25-year-old Luepke is now the NFL's third-highest-paid fullback by average annual salary.
