Cowboys' Swiss Army Knife rewarded with new contract ahead of season
The Dallas Cowboys have signed another key player to a contract extension ahead of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, putting the money saved by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers to good use.
Over the weekend, Dallas announced it reached an agreement with All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who now becomes the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the league.
Now, the team has locked up one of its most versatile players, fullback Hunter Luepke who becomes the NFL's third-highest-paid fullback by average annual salary.
Luepke, who has been described as the team's "Swiss Army Knife" because of his ability to fill multiple roles, has agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $7.5 million, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Last season, while splitting limited snaps between running back, fullback, and the tight end position, Luepke recorded 38 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, while hauling in 12 catches for 111 yards.
With more creativity on offense under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it will be interesting to see what role Luepke takes up. Schottenheimer values players who can line up at multiple positions, so Luepke is exactly the type of man he is looking for.
We'll get our first look at Luepke's new role when the 2025 season kicks off on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
