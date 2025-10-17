Cowboys dynamic WR ready to unleash 'something spectacular' in Week 7 return
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a massive showdown with the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
In a division that has become wide open, every divisional matchup is going to be vital this season. For the Cowboys, this game could seriously be a make-or-break moment of the 2025 campaign.
As fans draw closer to kickoff, the Cowboys have been pretty fortunate with the latest injury reports that have been released this week.
MORE: Trevon Diggs suffers mystery accident at home, unexpectedly changing Week 7 status
From everything that has happened this past week, it feels like the Cowboys will finally have wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin back on the field.
Everyone knows how Lamb changes a game with just his presence. However, Turpin is the type of athlete who can do the exact same thing.
The speedy receiver is the heartbeat of the special teams unit, and coming into this season, it felt like Turpin could be an even bigger force in the offense.
The fourth-year receiver recently spoke with Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website, and during the conversation, Turpin couldn't contain his excitement about returning to the field of play.
“I'm trying to do something else, man. I'm trying to do something spectacular, you know, go viral with. So you know, that's the plan right now,” Turpin said.
MORE: Top Dallas Cowboys fantasy football must-starts in Week 7 vs. Commanders
Special Indeed
Turpin is no stranger to making dynamic plays against the Commanders. Last season, he ran back a kickoff in what was arguably the most exciting performance from the Cowboys in 2024.
Turpin is one of those players who makes his presence known almost immediately when he takes the field. However, the casual fan may not realize how much of an impact he makes for this team.
MORE: Cowboys remain mum on Trevon Diggs' mystery concussion, Stephen Jones dodges question
On Sunday, Turpin is looking to make sure the casuals remember his name with an electric performance. Keep an eye out for the hungry receiver in Week 7.
