Former Cowboys star Micah Parsons says sacking Dak Prescott will be 'painful'

It's starting to set in that the Dallas Cowboys will be participating in one of the most important games from a fan perspective this Sunday.

The Cowboys will welcome the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium for a Sunday Night Football showdown. However, it isn't just a game against a great team facing the Cowboys.

The return of Micah Parsons will be the headline all week, and the results of this game will reverberate for the rest of the season.

Beating Parsons and the Cowboys would be huge for the ego of Jerry Jones and this fanbase. Recently, Parsons sat down with the AP to talk about his career, and during the conversation, Rob Maaddi asked the Packers star what it would feel like to sack Dak Prescott.

"It's going to be painful. Dak is my guy; he was always like a good mentor for me. I always told him that if I ever faced him that it would be a great matchup, so I'm excited," Parsons said.

It appears the competition with Prescott and Parsons is all friends playing for the love of the game. No member of this Cowboys roster expected to be playing against Parsons this season; however, this is the world we live in.

