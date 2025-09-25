Former Cowboys HC calls Micah Parsons 'most disruptive defensive player' he's seen
The Dallas Cowboys playing the Green Bay Packers during any other year would not need extra spice for people to tune in.
However, the game got a major storyline added to it when the Cowboys decided to trade Micah Parsons to Green Bay.
It's a revenge game, no matter how you see it, and the winner will get bragging rights until the two meet again.
Who better to talk about this game than the man who coached for both franchises, Mike McCarthy? McCarthy visited the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, and during the conversation, McCarthy called Parsons one of the greatest players he ever coached.
"They know Micah very well, he'll get plenty of attention. I say it all the time, he's the most disruptive defensive player that I've worked with. Especially in the training camp environment," McCarthy told McAfee and A.J. Hawk.
The Cowboys know what they are getting into Sunday night. Parsons is one of the best players in the league. However, the best way to avoid this game being about Parsons is to just play their game.
Emotions for this game can't be described. The atmosphere will shift when everyone in the building sees Parsons in the green and yellow. But this Cowboys coaching staff gets paid the big bucks. They should know how to have this team ready for the moment.
