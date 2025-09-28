Cowboy Roundup: Key matchups vs Packers, KaVontae Turpin's golden opportunity
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've officially made it to gameday in Week 4 of the NFL season. Unfortunately, it's going to be a long wait until the Sunday Night Football showdown against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers.
Luckily, there will be plenty of football to carry us through the day, beginning bright and early in Dublin, Ireland, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on the NFL Network between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.
It's then back to your usual early and late afternoon slate of games, before the Cowboys get the primetime spotlight.
If there's any good news leading up to the game, it's the health of the secondary with All-Pros Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland shedding any injury designation entering the weekend. We will also get to see the debut of new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media. Indulge.
Key matchups vs Packers
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the key matchups in tonight's Packers vs. Cowboys game, including how the offensive line can contain Micah Parsons in his return to AT&T Stadium.
KaVontae Turpin's golden opportunity
With CeeDee Lamb out of action due to a high-ankle sprain, KaVontae Turpin has a golden opportunity to see an increased role in the offense, which could bring some excitement to Sunday night. Blogging the Boys takes a look at what we could see in Lamb's absence.
"Only time will tell, but getting Turpin a little more involved during Lamb’s absence could be just what the Cowboys need to keep this team afloat. There are just so many different ways to utilize Turpin’s versatility to their advantage it’s hard to imagine him not receiving an increased role."
