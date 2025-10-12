Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland questionable to return after suffering injury vs Panthers
It wasn't the prettiest first half for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
The Cowboys jogged into the locker room with a 17-13 lead, but there were plenty of moments from the first half where the team could have extended this lead.
It wouldn't be a Cowboys game without the team suffering an injury or two. Early in the second quarter, rookie linebacker Shemar James suffered a potential head injury and was taken to the locker room to get checked out.
James would not be the only loss the Cowboys' defense suffered on Sunday. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has been ruled as a questionable return in the second half.
Kneeland reaggravated an ankle injury that he has been dealing with for the last few weeks. It appears the Cowboys may have to go without another young key piece to their defense.
The Cowboys' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Potentially losing players like James and Kneeland could leave the door open for the Panthers to ruin this Sunday for Cowboys fans.
As more news continues to come in regarding the injuries to the Cowboys in Week 6, we will keep you updated.
