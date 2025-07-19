Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' most important player, Who will help Micah Parsons?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. In approximately 24 hours, players will be flying out to Oxnard, California, as the team officially kicks off training camp.
It's an exciting time for the fans as we take the next step towards meaningful football being back on our screens.
While we wait to see what training camp brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
CeeDee Lamb is the most important player on offense
CeeDee Lamb is the team's most important offensive player, and coaches around the league have taken notice. Blogging the Boys takes a look at how Lamb is favored.
"Lamb has been the No. 1 target in Dallas since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The hope was that a healthy Michael Gallup could complement his skillset well, and the development of Jalen Tolbert would create a solid trio of wideouts. Unfortunately, Gallup couldn’t return to his old self after the ACL injury, and Tolbert is trying to solidify his role entering the final year of his rookie deal."
Who will help Micah Parsons?
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at who could help Micah Parsons out in the stat column this season.
