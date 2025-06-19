Cowboy Roundup: Most important offensive players, Roster rule can benefit Dallas
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. While the team has been off since the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Netflix has a way for you to get the Cowboys back in your life in a smaller dose.
The streaming service released the seven-episode docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders this week, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic cheerleaders fighting to make the squad last season.
We also learned on Wednesday that the Cowboys will be reporting to training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, June 21. That means we are just over one month away until the final preparations for the upcoming NFL season begin.
Let's hope the team can keep the high energy going into camp to set them up as well as possible for the new year.
While we wait out the few "dead weeks" of the NFL calendar, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Cowboys' most important offensive players
Blogging the Boys takes a look at the five most important for the Cowboys entering the 2025 season, and it should be as no surprise who checks in atop the list.
Roster rule can benefit Cowboys in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys can take advantage of the vested veterans to construct the team's roster for the 2025 season, so The Cowboys Wire takes a look at which veterans could immediately return to Dallas.
Cowboys Quick Hits
