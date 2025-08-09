Cowboys offensive line injuries force shakeup before preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys have made some interesting roster moves ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
After reuniting with running back Malik Davis on Friday as the rest of the backfield deals with injury, the Cowboys added another new face, this time to the offensive line.
The Cowboys' official PR account announced on X that the team has claimed offensive guard Nick Broeker off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas also waived center Dakoda Shepley with an injury designation in a corresponding move.
MORE: Micah Parsons' potential trade suitor would make for dynamic AFC West duo
The Steelers waived Broeker on Thursday, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home before the preseason gets into full swing for all 32 teams.
A former seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft, Broeker had signed a deal with the Steelers in May.
He was looking to make the roster and earn a depth role on an offensive line that will be blocking for Aaron Rodgers this season. Instead, he's now with his fourth team since being drafted.
Broeker never ended up appearing in a game with the Bills, who waived him prior to the start of the 2023 season. He played his four years of college ball with the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Houston Texans quickly claimed Broeker off waivers that offseason, sparking his two-year stint with the team.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb takes hot shot at Dallas Cowboys secondary
As a rookie in Houston, Broeker played in three games while receiving just 16 total snaps before seeing increased action the following season when he appeared in nine games on 46 snaps (six on offense).
The Texans then waived him in May after two seasons with the team. Now back in Texas after a brief offseason stint in Pittsburgh, Broeker will look to be a depth piece on the Dallas offensive line during the regular season if he makes the 53-man roster.
The Cowboys and Rams will kick off from L.A. on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism
Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys
Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie