Dallas Cowboys fan favorite named player who 'needs a change of scenery'
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, this week, and hit the ground running with high-energy practices thanks to head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
One player who couldn't wait to get back onto the field was defensive end Sam Williams, who spent last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL early in camp. Williams was even overcome with emotion when he returned to practice.
Williams has shown plenty of promise throughout the beginning of his career and was expected to be a key part of the pass-rushing rotation in 2024. Unfortunately, the injury struck, and Dallas brought back veteran defensive end Dante Fowler during NFL free agency and selected Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
That means Williams could find himself buried on the depth chart as he aims to earn a bigger role on defense in a contract year. That's why Bleacher Report's Matt Holder named Williams as a player "who needs a change of scenery."
"Williams is about to enter a contract year. So, he would benefit from getting a chance to start and showcase what he can do with a bigger opportunity to earn a significant pay bump in the offseason," he writes.
"Granted, the Ole Miss product has a chance to win a first-string job in training camp with the Cowboys, but he would have a much clearer path toward playing time with another club that isn't as deep on the edge."
Dallas knows how important it is to have depth on the edge. Last season, the Cowboys saw starting defensive ends Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence both miss time. Having a player like Williams in their rotation, if he doesn't earn a starting job in camp, is only beneficial for the team. They have no reason to trade him and Williams appears to be happy in Big D.
Williams' approach to the game has made him a favorite of Cowboys Nation's, so let's hope he can stay with the team and make an impact on the field in 2025.
