Cowboys’ overlooked late-round pick gets time with first team defense
The Dallas Cowboys made some impressive selections during the 2025 NFL draft, including multiple players on Day 3 who have made an impact during training camp.
Running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah are getting the most attention on offense, while nose tackle Jay Toia has been turning heads on defense.
Now, another late-round pick is making some noise. Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said he’s been impressed with fifth-round pick Shemar James, who has taken some reps with the first team.
MORE: Cowboys WR coach spills on CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens dynamic
Borgonzi did say this was partially due to wanting players to get used to working with one another, but added that James has the three main qualities he looks for in a linebacker.
“We talk about linebackers, we talk about quickness, instincts and strike. Shemar is quick, he’s got really good instincts, and he likes to hit. Those are the three qualities that we look for.” - Borgonzi, via Tommy Yarrish
James spent three years playing for the Florida Gators in the SEC. He recorded 165 tackles, five sacks, and one interception during his career.
MORE: Cowboys insider calls out Jerry Jones for 'stirring pot' with Micah Parsons
In Dallas, he has some stiff competition including an undrafted rookie, Justin Barron, who has also been turning heads during camp. Dallas has also seen Jack Sanborn play well while Damone Clark is thriving under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Suddenly, linebacker is a position of strength but James is ensuring he’s not overlooked.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic
Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line