Cowboys’ overlooked late-round pick gets time with first team defense

Rookie linebacker Shemar James is making an impression with the Dallas Cowboys during training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Florida linebacker Shemar James during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Florida linebacker Shemar James during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made some impressive selections during the 2025 NFL draft, including multiple players on Day 3 who have made an impact during training camp.

Running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah are getting the most attention on offense, while nose tackle Jay Toia has been turning heads on defense.

Now, another late-round pick is making some noise. Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said he’s been impressed with fifth-round pick Shemar James, who has taken some reps with the first team.

Borgonzi did say this was partially due to wanting players to get used to working with one another, but added that James has the three main qualities he looks for in a linebacker.

Linebacker Shemar James of Florida works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the American team.
Linebacker Shemar James of Florida works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the American team. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“We talk about linebackers, we talk about quickness, instincts and strike. Shemar is quick, he’s got really good instincts, and he likes to hit. Those are the three qualities that we look for.” - Borgonzi, via Tommy Yarrish

James spent three years playing for the Florida Gators in the SEC. He recorded 165 tackles, five sacks, and one interception during his career.

In Dallas, he has some stiff competition including an undrafted rookie, Justin Barron, who has also been turning heads during camp. Dallas has also seen Jack Sanborn play well while Damone Clark is thriving under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Suddenly, linebacker is a position of strength but James is ensuring he’s not overlooked.

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James celebrates after he sacked LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James celebrates after he sacked LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

