Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes his stand on trade talks after Week 8 loss
Everything that could go wrong for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 went wrong in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Going into the game, everyone knew the secondary would be a shell of itself, and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix attacked the unit all day long. However, it wasn't just the pass defense that had an abysmal performance.
The run defense that owner Jerry Jones felt would get better after trading Micah Parsons gave up 179 rushing yards in the Week 8 loss to the Broncos.
Prior to the game, there was a lot of talk about whether the Cowboys would be interested in making a deal before the NFL trade deadline on November 4th.
After the loss to the Broncos, Jones was asked about where he stands on making a potential move. Here's what the Cowboys owner had to say on a potential deal:
"Well, a loss is discouraging. But as far as my temperament, if I saw a proposition for us to help this team, no matter what this score was today, then I would look at it on the merits of this team," said Jones.
Jones may be disappointed in the outcome of this game, but it doesn't seem that it has stopped him from thinking about potential moves before the deadline.
However, one move isn't going to change the trajectory of this team. The defense has been one of the worst all season. With all the injuries that unit is currently dealing with, it would take multiple moves to make them a legit unit.
Final Verdict
This all comes down to what Jones sees in this team's future. Are the Cowboys a real threat to make a Super Bowl run? Or is this a team that may need another year to really be a contender?
Something tells me Jones doesn't want to wait another season.
