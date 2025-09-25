Too much pressure on Dak Prescott has Cowboys chances of contending ‘shot’
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a rocky 1-2 start this season and have a daunting task ahead of them in Week 4.
Dallas is set to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. This was already going to be a tough game with Micah Parsons returning to AT&T Stadium, but the Packers have extra motivation following their loss to the Cleveland Browns.
If Dallas drops to 1-3, their chances of making the postseason will be minimal. Then again, one analyst already believes their chances of contending are gone.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Kenny Clark ready for revenge game against Packers in Week 4
The Athletic’s Mike Jones says it’s already panic time for the Cowboys. He says their defense is a major concern but injuries to CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, and Cooper Beebe will put too much pressure on Dak Prescott.
“Defensive struggles expound the pressure on the offense to carry this team. But extended injury absences for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and starting right guard Tyler Booker mean Dak Prescott will have to shoulder an even more massive load,” Jones wrote.
“Returning to the playoffs under the direction of a first-year head coach and relatively inexperienced coaching staff already seemed challenging, but given the disarray of the defense and injuries plaguing the offense, Dallas’ chances of contending appear shot.”
MORE: Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys offense after Week 3 setback
As Jones notes, the Cowboys also have a relatively inexperienced coaching staff. This is especially true on offense where first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer is calling the plays and has a first-year offensive coordinator to work with.
That puts even more pressure on Prescott, which might be too much to overcome.
