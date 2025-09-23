Cowboys Country

Cowboys pass rushers posted the worst stat imaginable in Week 3 blowout loss

3 defensive ends were incredibly ineffective for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game between theCowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game between theCowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been thoroughly ridiculed for their performance against the Chicago Bears during a 31-14 blowout loss on the road.

Their lack of communication in the secondary left players running wide-open, leading to former NFL head coach Rex Ryan dubbing them the “Dumbsday defense.” While that isn’t exactly a clever roast, the point is valid, and this is a terrible defense right now.

MORE: Ex-Washington coach Jay Gruden torches Cowboys 'cover zero' defense after Week 3 loss

What’s most concerning, however, is that it’s not just the secondary struggling. Their defensive line has been terrible as well when it comes to rushing the passer. It was so bad that three of the Cowboys’ defensive ends, Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, and Marshawn Kneeland all posted a 0% win rate in pass rushing.

That seems completely unrealistic, but it explains how Caleb Williams just recorded the first game of his career where he wasn’t sacked.

MORE: Stephen Jones deflects from Cowboys’ struggles in coverage with run defense praise

Dallas traded away one of the league’s premier pass rushers in Micah Parsons, who they ironically face this weekend. They were banking on their young pass rushers to rise to the challenge, but so far, it’s been a mixed bag with far more lows than highs.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

