Cowboys pass rushers posted the worst stat imaginable in Week 3 blowout loss
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been thoroughly ridiculed for their performance against the Chicago Bears during a 31-14 blowout loss on the road.
Their lack of communication in the secondary left players running wide-open, leading to former NFL head coach Rex Ryan dubbing them the “Dumbsday defense.” While that isn’t exactly a clever roast, the point is valid, and this is a terrible defense right now.
MORE: Ex-Washington coach Jay Gruden torches Cowboys 'cover zero' defense after Week 3 loss
What’s most concerning, however, is that it’s not just the secondary struggling. Their defensive line has been terrible as well when it comes to rushing the passer. It was so bad that three of the Cowboys’ defensive ends, Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, and Marshawn Kneeland all posted a 0% win rate in pass rushing.
That seems completely unrealistic, but it explains how Caleb Williams just recorded the first game of his career where he wasn’t sacked.
MORE: Stephen Jones deflects from Cowboys’ struggles in coverage with run defense praise
Dallas traded away one of the league’s premier pass rushers in Micah Parsons, who they ironically face this weekend. They were banking on their young pass rushers to rise to the challenge, but so far, it’s been a mixed bag with far more lows than highs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc