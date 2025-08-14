Sam Williams' expectations with Cowboys grow higher after impressive training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are traveling back to Dallas today, ending their training camp session in Oxnard, California.
On Saturday, the Cowboys will meet the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game of the season. That means we are getting closer and closer to the regular season.
It also means that chances to make an impression with this coaching staff are getting slimmer. However, linebacker Sam Williams has made a great impression with a healthy training camp.
The second-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft didn't get his chance to grow on the field last season after tearing his ACL during camp in 2024. Now, things are looking a lot different for a vital depth piece on this Cowboys roster.
Recently, team owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media about Williams, and the Cowboys owner only had rave reviews for the linebacker.
"Probably the last play we saw that No. 54, taking that thing to the house and outrunning everybody probably is a great way to have ended this practice and certainly of his camp," Jones said after the final practice in California.
The Cowboys can't afford to lean on the crutch of an injury excuse in back-to-back seasons. That's why the team must find depth pieces behind their starters.
Williams could be one of those exact pieces.
