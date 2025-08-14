Cowboys Country

Sam Williams' expectations with Cowboys grow higher after impressive training camp

The Dallas Cowboys need depth after a physical 2024 season. For Sam Williams, expectations couldn't be higher for his impact in 2025.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams gestures at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams gestures at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are traveling back to Dallas today, ending their training camp session in Oxnard, California.

On Saturday, the Cowboys will meet the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game of the season. That means we are getting closer and closer to the regular season.

It also means that chances to make an impression with this coaching staff are getting slimmer. However, linebacker Sam Williams has made a great impression with a healthy training camp.

MORE: 3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens

The second-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft didn't get his chance to grow on the field last season after tearing his ACL during camp in 2024. Now, things are looking a lot different for a vital depth piece on this Cowboys roster.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Recently, team owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media about Williams, and the Cowboys owner only had rave reviews for the linebacker.

"Probably the last play we saw that No. 54, taking that thing to the house and outrunning everybody probably is a great way to have ended this practice and certainly of his camp," Jones said after the final practice in California.

MORE: Phil Mafah happy to be healthy after playing last Clemson season with torn labrum

The Cowboys can't afford to lean on the crutch of an injury excuse in back-to-back seasons. That's why the team must find depth pieces behind their starters.

Williams could be one of those exact pieces.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard

Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery

Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News