Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named among biggest losers in Week 8
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys defense was a liability in Week 8. The Denver Broncos won easily, 44-24, with the only defensive stops coming by miscues by Denver.
Outside of an errant throw from Bo Nix that was picked off and a dropped touchdown by Courtland Sutton, the Broncos did no wrong against the Cowboys. What was worse is that the offense didn’t help Dallas either.
MORE: Jerry Jones admits Cowboys are more than ‘one player away’ on defense
Despite scoring two touchdowns, Javonte Williams never took off against his old team and Dak Prescott was rattled by the Denver pass rush. They controlled the line of scrimmage, leading to several mistakes, including two interceptions from the quarterback.
His performance hurt his chances at the MVP, according to Bleacher Report, and was arguably his worst game of the season. That’s why they named him among the biggest losers from this weekend.
”Dak Prescott has been a dark-horse MVP candidate for most of the season. Considering how well he had been playing—and how bad Dallas' defense is—getting into the postseason might have been enough to earn him serious award consideration,” the Bleacher Report staff wrote.
“However, Prescott had his worst game of the season on Sunday. He threw two picks, misfired on several other throws, and failed to score a touchdown for only the second time this season.”
Dak Prescott has too much on his shoulders
One bad game shouldn’t take away from the extraordinary campaign Prescott has put together. That said, the Cowboys are asking entirely too much of their star quarterback.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives harsh truth on Cowboys 'unacceptable' identity after Week 8
Prescott is playing with a young offensive line that’s been dealing with injuries all year. There’s also very little depth behind Williams at running back, so when he’s bottled up, all the pressure is on Dak.
Throw in a defense that seems allergic to covering receivers, and he’s being asked to play hero ball every weekend. Sunday was an example of what happens when he’s not able to overcome all the odds stacked up against him.
