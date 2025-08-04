Cowboys Country

Cowboys UDFA continues impressive camp by stealing the show before Rams' arrival

The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff continues to see an impressive training camp from one of the undrafted rookies brought in this offseason.

Tyler Reed

Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will begin joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, ahead of their preseason matchup this Saturday.

It will be nice to see the Cowboys take on some competition other than themselves, and it will be the first time this rookie class sees competition not in the same uniform.

MORE: Cowboys rookie RB continues to stand out during first training camp

One rookie that could introduce himself to the Rams this week is UDFA wide receiver Traeshon Holden.

Holden is putting together a monster camp so far, and we are crowning him the show stealer of practice today.

It seems that Holden has made a highlight play every time the Cowboys take the practice field; today was no different.

Holden started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and after three seasons, joined the Oregon Ducks. In his final collegiate season, Holden had 45 receptions, 6 receiving touchdowns, and a career best 718 receiving yards.

MORE: Positive change for Micah Parsons takes place at Cowboys practice

The Cowboys made a massive upgrade to their receiver room with a trade for George Pickens. However, the team still needs to see more from Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy.

The receiver's room is full of young talent with loads of potential. You can add Holden to the list of potential talents that could make a leap during the preseason.

Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR

Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?

Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle

Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Kelsey Wetterberg

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News