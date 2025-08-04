Cowboys UDFA continues impressive camp by stealing the show before Rams' arrival
The Dallas Cowboys will begin joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, ahead of their preseason matchup this Saturday.
It will be nice to see the Cowboys take on some competition other than themselves, and it will be the first time this rookie class sees competition not in the same uniform.
MORE: Cowboys rookie RB continues to stand out during first training camp
One rookie that could introduce himself to the Rams this week is UDFA wide receiver Traeshon Holden.
Holden is putting together a monster camp so far, and we are crowning him the show stealer of practice today.
It seems that Holden has made a highlight play every time the Cowboys take the practice field; today was no different.
Holden started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and after three seasons, joined the Oregon Ducks. In his final collegiate season, Holden had 45 receptions, 6 receiving touchdowns, and a career best 718 receiving yards.
MORE: Positive change for Micah Parsons takes place at Cowboys practice
The Cowboys made a massive upgrade to their receiver room with a trade for George Pickens. However, the team still needs to see more from Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy.
The receiver's room is full of young talent with loads of potential. You can add Holden to the list of potential talents that could make a leap during the preseason.
