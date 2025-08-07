Cowboys RB misses practice as backfield competition heats up
When the Dallas Cowboys released the first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 season, every fan pointed their attention to the situation at running back.
Javonte Williams is listed as the top running back in the backfield, with Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue to follow.
Even though Williams is the current leader in the backfield, that doesn't mean he will be when the regular season begins in September.
The backfield competition is heating up as the Cowboys meet the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in their first preseason game. Unfortunately for Sanders, he may not get the opportunity to display his talents.
Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website snapped a photo of Sanders at practice on Thursday, and the veteran back was not dressed to participate.
Sanders is looking for a fresh start in Dallas after his former team, the Carolina Panthers, signed former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle in the offseason.
It may feel like a fresh start for Sanders, but the former Pro Bowler missing time on the field during camp could really hurt his position with the team.
Blue is coming for a job, and Sanders could be on the chopping block if he's not available to show what he's got.
The pressure is on for Sanders to make a quick return.
