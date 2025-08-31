Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue trolled by veteran teammate over Longhorns loss
In the NFL, you may have your teammates, but your college football allegiance and alma mater run deep, which leads to some hilarious interactions. Unfortunately for Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue, he found out right away in Week One.
Blue was eager to watch the top-ranked Texas Longhorns take the field for the first time this season with Heisman front-runner Arch Manning at the helm.
Prior to kickoff, Blue tweeted out, "Let's do it" with the hook 'em emoji.
Texas traveled to Columbus to face the No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, and things did not go as planned. The Longhorns struggled to get anything going on offense and ultimately fell short, 14-7, to start the season 0-1.
After the game, veteran defensive back Juanyeh Thomas couldn't hold back and went straight to his trolling ways to quote Blue's pre-game tweet with a GIF of his own.
Kicking a man while he's down. It's all love, though, because Thomas is known to troll his teammates on social media, and earlier in the offseason, when a fake news report surfaced questioning Jaydon Blue's work ethic, Thomas was quick to jump to Blue's defense.
As for Thomas' alma mater, he starred for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who took down Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night, so he's got plenty of room to gloat.
And, tomorrow, the Cowboys return to the Cowboys field, and everyone will be back to working together as they turn their focus toward beating the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
