Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders share college throwback pics for Week 1 of season
The 2025-26 NFL regular season is right around the corner, with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Lincoln Financial Field for a showdown with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week One on Thursday, September 4.
But, while we have to wait a few days for the season opener, college football is here to hold us over with an incredible slate of games for opening weekend, including a showdown between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
To celebrate the first full weekend of college football, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders decided to have some fun on social media.
MORE: Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
The official DCC Instagram account shared a carousel of photos from the current squad's college days to show them cheering on their alma maters.
Two current DCC members, Reece Allman and Brooklyn Davis, were teammates with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Parker Kilpatrick can be seen cheering on the Longhorns, while Brenley Herrera reps the Texas Tech Red Raiders, where she found viral fame.
MORE: Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
It's always great to see some blasts from the pasts, and you may find a new favorite member of DCC who once used to cheer on your favorite college team.
On Thursday, September 4, all of Cowboys Nation can put the college rivalries aside to root on Dallas against Philly in primetime.
MORE: Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
MORE: Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles
New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark is exactly what team needs for run-stopping woes & numbers prove it
'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous NFL coach says
Brian Schottenheimer doubles down on 'unanimous' Micah Parsons trade comment
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc