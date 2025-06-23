Cowboys rookie wide receiver shares video of major life milestone
The wide receiver position has been a hot topic all offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.
After watching CeeDee Lamb carry the passing attack on his shoulders, the Cowboys were connected to nearly every prospect during the 2025 NFL draft. In the end, they didn’t select anyone, which led to more in-depth discussion.
MORE: Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb discusses the legacy of wearing No. 88
Eventually, they traded for George Pickens, who is expected to flourish in their offense. Before he arrived, however, undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden was getting plenty of attention.
Holden was seen as a potential steal, giving the Cowboys a mix of size and strength at the position. He also had ties to receiver coach Junior Adams, who coached Holden at Oregon.
Even with the addition of Pickens, Holden will have a chance to make the roster this summer. Before focusing solely on that, however, Holden made the decision to get baptized and shared a video, and his gratitude for the moment, on social media.
Holden spent three seasons at Alabama before moving to Oregon in 2023. He had his best campaign last year, catching 45 passes for 718 yards with five touchdowns.
It won’t be easy for him to unseat players such as Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy, but he’s determined to make a name for himself in Dallas.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof