Cowboy Roundup: Roster bubble players open up, Stock report after NFL preseason
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team ended the NFL preseason on a high note with a strong preseason effort against the Atlanta Falcons, scoring a 31-13 win.
Now, with the 2025-26 regular season set to kick off in less than two weeks with Dallas traveling to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the team is facing crunch time with some key decisions.
From cutting down to the 53-man roster to figuring out a resolution with the Micah Parsons contract saga, there are several issues the Cowboys and Jerry Jones would like to settle so the team can open the season with few distractions.
While we wait to see who makes the final 53-man roster and practice squad to enter the regular season, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Players open up about roster bubble
The Cowboys will be cutting down to the 53-man roster over the next few days, and players are getting honest about the anxiety and stress that is heading their way, including some fan favorites like defensive end James Houston and running back Deuce Vaughn.
MORE: Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster
Cowboys stock report after NFL preseason finale
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at whose stock is on the rise and who is falling following the team's impressive preseason finale.
