Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Roster bubble players open up, Stock report after NFL preseason

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Saturday, August 23.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defenders Andrew Booth, Mike Smith Jr. and James Houston celebrate after Booth returns an interception for a touchdown
Dallas Cowboys defenders Andrew Booth, Mike Smith Jr. and James Houston celebrate after Booth returns an interception for a touchdown / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team ended the NFL preseason on a high note with a strong preseason effort against the Atlanta Falcons, scoring a 31-13 win.

Now, with the 2025-26 regular season set to kick off in less than two weeks with Dallas traveling to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the team is facing crunch time with some key decisions.

From cutting down to the 53-man roster to figuring out a resolution with the Micah Parsons contract saga, there are several issues the Cowboys and Jerry Jones would like to settle so the team can open the season with few distractions.

While we wait to see who makes the final 53-man roster and practice squad to enter the regular season, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.

Players open up about roster bubble

The Cowboys will be cutting down to the 53-man roster over the next few days, and players are getting honest about the anxiety and stress that is heading their way, including some fan favorites like defensive end James Houston and running back Deuce Vaughn.

MORE: Cowboys pass rusher continues to receive vote of confidence to make 53-man roster

Cowboys stock report after NFL preseason finale

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falco
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys Wire takes a look at whose stock is on the rise and who is falling following the team's impressive preseason finale.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive NFL Preseason Week 3 win over Atlanta Falcons

Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during Cowboys’ preseason finale

All-UFL standout makes case for Cowboys 53-man roster spot in preseason finale

Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News