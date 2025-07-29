Cowboys need Stephon Gilmore more than ever after Caelen Carson injury
The Dallas Cowboys are just over one week into training camp in Oxnard, California, and the injury bug is already rearing its ugly head. In the past two days, the team has lost offensive linemen Rob Jones and Tyler Guyton.
Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck during the team's first practice in full pads over the weekend, while Guyton suffered a bone fracture in his knee.
On Tuesday, the team's latest injury was announced, with ESPN's Todd Archer revealing cornerback Caelen Carson will miss four to six weeks after suffering a hyperextended knee during Sunday's session.
MORE: Trevon Diggs injury update gives optimistic timeline for Cowboys return
Carson's injury adds to an already problematic spot on the Cowboys' roster. Dallas is thin at cornerback with Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel, and Josh Butler all sitting on the PUP/NFI lists as they recover from season-ending knee injuries suffered last year.
The team made a move to sign Christian Matthew, who spent one season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in Chicago, following a workout, but the move the team should be making is sitting right there.
Dallas must reunite with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
MORE: DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future goals
Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings and will turn 25 in December, but he still has the itch to play. He previously said, "I wanna play this year. It's just gotta be the right situation... I'm not just going to sign anywhere."
Last season, Gilmore played in 15 games and recorded 56tackles, an interception, and nine passes defensed. In the 2023 season with Dallas, Gilmore hauled in two interceptions with 68 tackles, 13 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He played in all 17 games.
With the Cowboys needing depth in the secondary, bringing back a veteran presence who still has the urge to play and finish his career on a high note is a no-brainer. It's low-risk, high-reward in a major area of need.
If Jerry Jones really cares about winning, he should pick up the phone and make the call, because the answer to Dallas' lack of secondary depth is hiding in plain sight.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie