Cowboys special teams ace making impact on D as camp battles heat up
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the Oxnard, California, leg of training camp before heading back home for the final preparations ahead of the 2025-26 NFL regular season.
But, before the team left Oxnard for a Week 2 preseason showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, a handful of players made sure to leave a big mark.
One of those players was special teams ace Markquese Bell.
This week, Bell was all over the field and making his impact felt. Even if he was overzealous at times, Bell's performance was hard to ignore for any of those who were on the sidelines watching.
Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website shared his obsevations from Wednesday's practice and raved about Bell's performance on the field.
"Markquese Bell has been a core part of the Cowboys' special teams unit, but the safety was flying around on Wednesday making plays," Yarrish wrote. "The highlight of the day was an interception in the seam off of Joe Milton, but he also laid the lumber on Jonathan Mingo on a jet sweep.
"Will Brian Schottenheimer like that a guy got on the ground? No, but he will like if Bell can play like that against opposing teams."
Bell was limited in 2024 and underwent season-ending surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder suffered in Week 11. Now that he's healthy, it will be exciting to see how Bell continues to make his impact felt regardless of where he is on the field.
