Cowboys Country

Cowboys special teams ace making impact on D as camp battles heat up

One Dallas Cowboys special teams ace is making his impact felt on the defensive side of the ball and could be carving out a bigger role for himself.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the Oxnard, California, leg of training camp before heading back home for the final preparations ahead of the 2025-26 NFL regular season.

But, before the team left Oxnard for a Week 2 preseason showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, a handful of players made sure to leave a big mark.

One of those players was special teams ace Markquese Bell.

MORE: Jerry Jones' Cowboys soap opera quote is rare glimpse at his honest mindset

This week, Bell was all over the field and making his impact felt. Even if he was overzealous at times, Bell's performance was hard to ignore for any of those who were on the sidelines watching.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith fumbles the ball after being hit by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith fumbles the ball after being hit by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website shared his obsevations from Wednesday's practice and raved about Bell's performance on the field.

MORE: Kaiir Elam more motivated than ever for fresh start with Cowboys

"Markquese Bell has been a core part of the Cowboys' special teams unit, but the safety was flying around on Wednesday making plays," Yarrish wrote. "The highlight of the day was an interception in the seam off of Joe Milton, but he also laid the lumber on Jonathan Mingo on a jet sweep.

"Will Brian Schottenheimer like that a guy got on the ground? No, but he will like if Bell can play like that against opposing teams."

Bell was limited in 2024 and underwent season-ending surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder suffered in Week 11. Now that he's healthy, it will be exciting to see how Bell continues to make his impact felt regardless of where he is on the field.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard

Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery

Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News