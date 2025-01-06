Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 18 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys rolled out a roster more reminiscent of a preseason game than a Week 18 lineup, yet they still put up a good fight against the high-powered Washington Commanders.
Multiple players received opportunities they hadn't gotten earlier in the season and thrived. In what could be the last game with the Cowboys for many players and coaches, there were still several positives to take away from an otherwise disappointing season.
In the Cowboys last game of the season here are the players or coaches who saw their stock rise or fall in week 18.
Fallers
Mike McCarthy, HC
This is the first time a coach has made this list; however, it took the final game of the season to roll out a playbook that actually played to the strengths of the team. Where was this all season?
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. It wasn’t until the last game that McCarthy finally stopped calling plays out of fear of the results.
The Cowboys offense struggled all season calling simple plays to avoid mistakes and ultimately found very little success. Simply not a good look for McCarthy as he heads into free agency.
Jake Ferguson, TE
After many hopeful Cowboys fans anticipated Jake Ferguson would produce another Pro Bowl-caliber season and establish himself as one of the league's best tight ends, it has become unclear whether he is even the best tight end on the Cowboys.
Ferguson has shown little, if any, improvement over fellow Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker. In the final game, Ferguson managed just two catches for 12 yards on four targets, while Schoonmaker recorded two catches for 16 yards on two targets.
Many fans expected Ferguson to earn a contract extension this offseason, but it’s looking increasingly likely that he may find himself in a new uniform in 2026.
DaRon Bland, CB
DaRon Bland has not been the All-Pro player he was last year after suffering an injury and missing half the season. Today was perhaps his worst game, as he was frequently targeted and struggled to disrupt the Commanders' passing attack.
His most glaring mistake came when he gave up the game-winning touchdown to Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin. Ironically, the play may benefit the team in the long run by helping them secure a higher draft pick. Nevertheless, it was a disappointing performance for the 2023 All-Pro.
Risers
Trey Lance, QB
After the Cowboys' 2024 season became one to forget midway through, fans begged and pleaded for the team to give former first-round draft pick Trey Lance a chance to showcase his talent.
Their wish was granted in the final game of the season, and Lance did not disappoint. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards and added six carries for 26 yards.
Lance's performance was a nostalgic reminder of Dak Prescott’s early years, when the Cowboys’ offensive game plan benefited from having an athletic quarterback. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, this will likely be the last time they play with an athletic quarterback for at least the next two seasons.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Similarly to Trey Lance, Cowboys fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to integrate Deuce Vaughn into the offensive game plan. Vaughn did not disappoint, racking up six carries for 37 yards at an impressive 6.2 yards per carry.
He showcased the explosiveness and versatility that made him one of the most dynamic college football players in recent memory. It was a breath of fresh air to see Vaughn receive meaningful touches in a competitive game, rather than in the context of a blowout loss or win.
Micah Parsons, Edge
Cowboys fans have become accustomed to otherworldly performances from Micah Parsons, to the point where they feel spoiled if he doesn’t put up significant numbers on a game-by-game basis.
However, in a season where the Cowboys often looked uninspired and lacked effort, no one has questioned Parsons’ dedication on the football field. In a game with no real impact on the Cowboys' 2024 season, Parsons gave it his all, recording two and a half sacks and four total tackles.
