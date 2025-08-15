Cowboys surprise UDFA standout could have key role early in season
Injuries have been the story for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.
Trevon Diggs is still rehabbing following his second knee surgery in as many years. He’s not alone as rookie Shavon Revel Jr. and 2024 breakout star Josh Butler are working their way back from torn ACLs.
With them out, Dallas has been looking for someone to step up and take on a role in their base defense.
Kaiir Elam has been the No. 1 standout, performing like a starter throughout camp.
Another player who’s stood out is undrafted free agent Zion Childress, who is suddenly in the conversation for the nickel role. The Athletic’s Jon Machota says he’s done enough that he could wind up with a key role early in the year.
”Kaiir Elam, there’s not much to be confident about in Week 1. Trevon Diggs (knee) and rookie Shavon Revel (knee) are expected to return at some point this season, but it’s unclear when. The season opener seems unlikely,” Machota said.
“If Childress continues to show he can handle working on the inside, he not only will make the roster, he’ll have an opportunity to play early in the season. Cornerback still feels like a position that needs to be addressed with a move for another veteran.”
Childress was one of the best defenders in the preseason opener for Dallas, giving them more confidence in his ability to handle the job. While they’d be thrilled to get Diggs and Revel on the field, knowing Childress is up to the task is a huge help for their ailing secondary.
