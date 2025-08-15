2 Cowboys players in contract years draw Jerry Jones' praise
Dallas Cowboys fans are one day away from seeing their team back in preseason action as they meet the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.
Another preseason game means another opportunity for players looking to make a great impression with the coaching staff and the front office.
For all the flak owner Jerry Jones receives in the media, there's no question that he cares about every aspect of this team.
Jones takes pride in watching his team in action, and after the team's trip to Oxnard finished up, the Cowboys honor sang the praises of two future free agents.
After the final practice, Jones highlighted the improvements made by safety Juanyeh Thomas and defensive end Sam Williams.
“I’ve been real pleased with Thomas and he’s gotten some real opportunity here, and we certainly need that showing up on his part,” Jones said, via the Cowboys Wire.
“Probably the last play we just saw, that number 54 taking that thing to the house and outrunning everybody, is a great way to have ended this practice and his camp.”
Both Thomas and Williams find themselves fighting for playing time in stacked units. A future elsewhere may be in their best interest after the end of the season. However, for now, the Cowboys could have much-needed depth heading into the regular season.
