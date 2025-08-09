Cowboys' secret weapon draws CeeDee Lamb comparison from Coach Schotty
The Dallas Cowboys offense is set up to be more exciting with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer getting the opportunity to call plays.
One thing we have seen through the first few weeks of training camp is Schottenheimer's clear focus on getting All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin more involved in the offense.
Turpin has been used out of the backfield, in special formations, and has seen plenty of action out of the slot, so there is no telling when and where the ball will get into his hands.
MORE: Cowboys offense shows off new 'wrinkle,' formation with KaVontae Turpin
Because of his versatility and ability to line up all over the offense, Schottenheimer received high praise. The head coach compared Turpin to superstar CeeDee Lamb with some comments that will get Cowboys Nation hyped.
“The guy is just a dynamic weapon," Schottenheimer said of Turpin via Jon Machota at the Athletic. “The things he can do running and catching and the quickness and agility that he has is just different. I feel like we got a much better sense for how we’re using him.
"Late in practice we kind of moved CeeDee outside and Turp went inside. Those guys are a little bit interchangeable. I think he’s going to have a fabulous year. I really do, in every facet.”
MORE: Cowboys players refused Brian Schottenheimer orders for best reason ever
If Turpin can have that kind of impact, paired with the addition of George Pickens on the outside, it will be exciting to see what the Cowboys offense is capable of.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie