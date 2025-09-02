Cowboys urged to pursue one of 2 premium pass rushers via trade
With Micah Parsons no longer on the roster, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to turn to a depth chart filled with young talent on the edge.
While there’s no shortage of talent, the Cowboys are thin on experience, which means they’re rolling the dice when it comes to their pass rush. One NFL analyst believes that’s a mistake, and says they should target a premium pass rusher via trade.
SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano says the Cowboys, who are led by 32-year-old quarterback Dak Prescott, should call the Miami Dolphins and attempt to land either Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb.
”Dallas now needs to go bargain hunting to build depth on the defensive front, while also fixing the run defense without diminishing the production on the edges,” Manzano wrote.
“The Cowboys should be on the phone right now calling the Dolphins about Jaelan Phillips, who probably isn’t in Miami’s long-term plans after multiple injuries and the 2024 first-round draft selection of Chop Robinson. Heck, they should even ask about Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins could be willing to eat most of his 2025 salary for draft picks.”
Manzano admits either player would be a risk as well for Dallas due to injuries. Chubb, for example, missed the entire 2024 season following an ACL tear at the end of 2023.
Phillips, who briefly retired during his collegiate days, has had even more concerns and has played in 12 games the past two seasons. That said, both players can get after the quarterback and might be available for a late-round pick.
Barring a lack of effectiveness early in the season, Dallas would likely prefer to stick with their current stable of defensive ends.
