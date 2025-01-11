Cowboy Roundup: Top offseason priority, Dallas could play 2025 London game
Happy Saturday. Dallas Cowboys Nation. Wild Card Weekend is finally here. While the Cowboys are not in the NFL Playoffs, there is still plenty of drama surrounding the team and headlines being made as Mike McCarthy's future in Dallas remains up in the air.
And the clock is ticking.
Dallas and McCarthy have until Tuesday, January 14 to reach a deal or else he will be free to begin seeking opportunities elsewhere.
Time is of the essence, so we will have to wait and see if Jerry Jones stops dragging his feet.
While we wait for that answer, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on social media while the playoff teams prepare to hit the field.
Cowboys' biggest offseason priority
The Cowboys have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but one main priority should be adding playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Blogging the Boys takes a bigger look at a direction the team should consider going.
Cowboys could play London game in 2025
If the Cowboys play a game in London this season as part of the NFL International Series, it will come against this team.
Cowboys Quick Hits
