Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons inactive list: Defense short-handed once again
On the heels of two-straight losses, the Dallas Cowboys are trying to get back on track in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.
They head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a record of 3-1 on the road, meaning all their wins this year have come away from home. While that should give them some confidence, they're playing against a talented Atlanta team that features a dominant ground game.
MORE: Cowboys culture looks even worse after hearing reason for Ezekiel Elliott benching
Dallas has had a lot of issues stopping the run, which will make this a tough contest for them, especially since they're so thin on defense. They knew heading into the weekend they would be without two key defenders with Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland injured. They also won't have Ezekiel Elliott on offense, who was left behind for disciplinary reasons.
One main question heading into Sunday was whether or not Trevon Diggs would suit up. The star cornerback hurt his calf in the loss to San Francisco and despite Jerry Jones saying he had a tear in the muscle, Diggs traveled and was a game-time decision.
Dallas announced Diggs would be active a couple of hours before kickoff after he successfully tested out his calf in warm-ups. With that concern out of the way, let's look at who will be inactive for both the Cowboys and Falcons in Week 9.
Cowboys inactive list:
Trey Lance, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
Matt Waletzko, OT
K.J. Henry, DE
Micah Parsons, LB
DaRon Bland, CB
Andrew Booth, CB
Atlanta Falcons inactive list:
Jase McClellan, RB
Jovaughn Gwyn, G/C
Elijah Wilkinson, G
Brandon Parker, OT
Brandon Dorlus, DT
JD Bertrand, LB
Troy Andersen, LB
