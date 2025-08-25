Jaydon Blue returns to Cowboys practice after leaving preseason finale with injury
The Dallas Cowboys are back on the practice field after finishing up the preseason portion of their season this past Friday.
Now, the focus shifts to opening night of the NFL season, when the team will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of spoiling the Super Bowl banner celebration.
In order to compete with the reigning champions of the league, the Cowboys would like to be as healthy as they possibly can when it comes to the roster.
On Monday, cornerback Trevon Diggs returned to practice after missing a portion of last season with a knee injury. The Cowboys also saw the return of rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who was injured in the preseason finale.
Blue missed some time during training camp with an ankle bruise, but finally got the chance to make his preseason debut last Friday.
It didn't take long for Blue to win over fans. A physical goal line rushing touchdown was the highlight of his day. However, the rookie running back had his ankle rolled during a play.
Thankfully, it appears that the injury was nothing serious, and now Blue can focus on getting ready for his first regular season game. It will be here before you know it.
