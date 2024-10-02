Cowboy Roundup: 'Mic'd up' sounds from the sideline; Dak goes Hollywood
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys will get back into the saddle as practice for Sunday night's primetime showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 begins to ramp up.
Dallas has its fair share of concerns entering the new week thanks to an injury-plagued defense, but the game will show everyone what the team is really made of.
Will they crumble when things get tough? Will players step out of the shadows and make an impact now that they have an opportunity? These are the major questions that will determine whether the Cowboys start October with momentum or fall below .500.
While we wait for the latest developments to come out of The Star, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
Dallas Cowboys mic'd up from Week 4 win
The Dallas Cowboys dropped an incredible "mic'd up" sideline video that shows what was going through the players' minds during a big Week 4 road win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Dak Prescott stars in Marvel movie commercial
Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was featured alongside Tom Hardy in a new commercial for the upcoming Marvel film Venom: The Last Dance.
