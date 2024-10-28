Dallas Cowboys Week 8: Ranking Top 5 Players of the Week
Whenever a team loses, it’s easy to assume everyone on the field was a problem. That’s been the feeling in each of the four games the Dallas Cowboys have lost in 2024.
Their latest defeat is a prime example. The Cowboys lost 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers, but the final score doesn’t tell how lopsided this game was for most of the second half.
Despite the loss, there were a handful of players who stood out for the right reasons. Here’s a look at the five best players for Dallas in Week 8.
5. Cooper Beebe, C
Taken at No. 73 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper Beebe has been the best rookie on the team this season. On Sunday, he once again held his own as a blocker but also had a huge head’s up play in the first half.
MORE: Rico Dowdle mystery illness sparks Dallas Cowboys conspiracy theories
On their first touchdown drive, KaVontae Turpin nearly turned the ball over. He lost it after an 11 yard run but Beebe showed keen awareness by jumping on the loose ball. His fumble recovery kept the drive alive and allowed Dallas to take an early 7-3 lead.
4. Chauncey Golston, DE
Dallas has been struggling to field a complete defensive line due to injuries. They have yet to find the right combination and desperately need Micah Parsons back.
While that was evident on Sunday, there was at least one defensive end who showed up to play. Chauncey Golston had five tackles and drew a flag on tight end Eric Saubert for holding. That penalty negated a 66-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel.
3. Jalen Tolbert, WR
Brandin Cooks is still out, so Jalen Tolbert has been the team’s No. 2 wideout. Overall, he’s played well and had another decent outing against the 49ers.
Tolbert saw just three passes come his way but he caught them all for 44 yards.
2. DeMarvion Overshwon, LB
Second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was flying around the field in Week 8. He finished with eight tackles and one sack.
That fourth-quarter sack nearly resulted in a fumble which might have led to a win. Even with Brock Purdy maintaining possession, Overshown’s play halted the drive and gave the offense a final shot at the win.
1. CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb answered the critics.
After being called out by Troy Aikman for his route running, Lamb put up his best game of the year. He topped 100 yards for the first time in 2024, finishing with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.
Both touchdown receptions for Lamb came in the fourth quarter, helping his team pull within one score.
Despite his great performance, Dak Prescott was forcing the ball to KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks on the final drive. Lamb remains an unstoppable force, yet the Cowboys keep going away from him at the worst possible times.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys humiliating loss in Week 8 vs 49ers
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heartbreaking loss to the 49ers
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. 49ers Week 8
Dallas Cowboys’ Week 8 Player of the Game
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul